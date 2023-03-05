Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (19-12) and the Northern Colorado Bears (13-17) at Idaho Central Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Northern Arizona squad taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Bears enter this contest following a 63-52 win against Weber State on Saturday.
Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 73, Northern Colorado 63
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- On November 29 versus the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings, the Bears notched their signature win of the season, a 102-91 victory at home.
Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 201) on January 21
- 72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 215) on December 2
- 75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on January 14
- 53-46 on the road over Idaho State (No. 244) on February 27
- 63-56 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 261) on November 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears are being outscored by 1.9 points per game, with a -58 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.2 points per game (254th in college basketball), and give up 63.1 per contest (144th in college basketball).
- Northern Colorado scores fewer points in conference action (55.6 per game) than overall (61.2).
- In 2022-23 the Bears are scoring 9.9 more points per game at home (66.2) than away (56.3).
- Northern Colorado is conceding more points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (63.2).
- The Bears have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, posting 58.1 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points their than season average of 61.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.