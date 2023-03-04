Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Northern Colorado Bears (12-17) and the Weber State Wildcats (6-24) squaring off at Idaho Central Arena (on March 4) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Northern Colorado.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Bears earned a 53-46 win against Idaho State.
Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Colorado 66, Weber State 58
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- When the Bears took down the Colorado State Rams, the No. 90 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 102-91 on November 29, it was their best win of the year so far.
- The Bears have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).
Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 199) on January 21
- 72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 214) on December 2
- 53-46 on the road over Idaho State (No. 230) on February 27
- 75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 238) on January 14
- 67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 264) on December 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -69 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.1 points per game (258th in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per contest (159th in college basketball).
- On offense, Northern Colorado is posting 55.6 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (61.1 points per game) is 5.5 PPG higher.
- The Bears are scoring 66.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 56.3 points per contest.
- Northern Colorado is allowing 63.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.6 more points than it is allowing in road games (63.2).
- The Bears have been putting up 57.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 61.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.