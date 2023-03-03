The Western's top teams, the Denver Nuggets (44-19) and the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23), hit the court at Ball Arena on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSE. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points at home. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 63 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 27 times.
  • Denver has had an average of 230 points in its games this season, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Nuggets' ATS record is 36-27-0 this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 47 times and won 36, or 76.6%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 28-5, a 84.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 65.5% chance to win.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 27 42.9% 117.2 233.1 112.8 224.4 230.1
Grizzlies 22 36.1% 115.9 233.1 111.6 224.4 231.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.
  • When playing at home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (21-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-16-0).
  • The 117.2 points per game the Nuggets average are 5.6 more points than the Grizzlies give up (111.6).
  • Denver is 32-12 against the spread and 40-4 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Nuggets and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 36-27 20-11 31-32
Grizzlies 31-30 0-3 26-35

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Grizzlies
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
32-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-11
40-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-5
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
28-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-16
32-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.