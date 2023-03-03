Denver vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Denver Pioneers (12-17) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-22) facing off at Denny Sanford Premier Center (on March 3) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Denver.
The Pioneers lost their most recent matchup 83-73 against Omaha on Saturday.
Denver vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Denver vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Denver 71, UMKC 64
Denver Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers' best win this season came in an 83-71 victory over the North Dakota State Bison on February 11.
Denver 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 at home over New Mexico State (No. 190) on November 26
- 79-74 on the road over South Dakota (No. 216) on February 18
- 62-51 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 227) on February 4
- 66-60 at home over St. Thomas (No. 227) on January 5
- 62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on December 2
Denver Performance Insights
- The Pioneers' -133 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.6 points per game (169th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (310th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Denver is scoring 65.5 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (65.6 points per game) is 0.1 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Pioneers have performed better when playing at home this year, putting up 69.5 points per game, compared to 61.5 per game on the road.
- Denver is surrendering 68.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (71.6).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Pioneers have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 67.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 65.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.
