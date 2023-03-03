The No. 3 seed Colorado Buffaloes (23-7) will meet the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars (21-10) in the Pac-12 Tournament Friday at Michelob ULTRA Arena, starting at 11:30 PM.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Colorado vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars' 67.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 58.5 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
  • Washington State has a 17-4 record when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 58.5 points, Washington State is 19-6.
  • The 69.5 points per game the Buffaloes score are 8.2 more points than the Cougars give up (61.3).
  • When Colorado puts up more than 61.3 points, it is 22-2.
  • Colorado's record is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Buffaloes shoot 41.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.
  • The Cougars' 41 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Buffaloes have conceded.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Stanford L 73-62 CU Events Center
2/25/2023 Cal W 95-69 CU Events Center
3/2/2023 Oregon State W 62-54 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/3/2023 Washington State - Michelob ULTRA Arena

