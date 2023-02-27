Monday's contest between the Idaho State Bengals (11-17) and Northern Colorado Bears (11-17) going head-to-head at Reed Gym has a projected final score of 62-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Bears dropped their last game 66-48 against Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 62, Northern Colorado 57

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Bears took down the Colorado State Rams (No. 86-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 102-91 win on November 29 -- their best victory of the season.

According to the RPI, the Bengals have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 206) on January 21

72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 215) on December 2

75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 232) on January 14

67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 264) on December 16

77-68 on the road over Denver (No. 267) on November 11

Northern Colorado Performance Insights