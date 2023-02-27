Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Idaho State Bengals (11-17) and Northern Colorado Bears (11-17) going head-to-head at Reed Gym has a projected final score of 62-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on February 27.
The Bears dropped their last game 66-48 against Northern Arizona on Saturday.
Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho State 62, Northern Colorado 57
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Bears took down the Colorado State Rams (No. 86-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 102-91 win on November 29 -- their best victory of the season.
- According to the RPI, the Bengals have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 206) on January 21
- 72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 215) on December 2
- 75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 232) on January 14
- 67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 264) on December 16
- 77-68 on the road over Denver (No. 267) on November 11
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears are being outscored by 2.7 points per game, with a -76 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.4 points per game (255th in college basketball), and give up 64.1 per contest (176th in college basketball).
- In Big Sky action, Northern Colorado has averaged 5.6 fewer points (55.8) than overall (61.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Bears are putting up 66.2 points per game, 9.6 more than they are averaging away (56.6).
- In 2022-23 Northern Colorado is allowing 0.6 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (64.4).
- In their past 10 games, the Bears are tallying 58.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 61.4.
