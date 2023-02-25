Saturday's game features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-12) and the Northern Colorado Bears (11-16) matching up at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-62 victory for heavily favored Northern Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bears head into this contest after a 57-53 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Northern Colorado 62

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

On November 29 against the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings, the Bears claimed their signature win of the season, a 102-91 victory at home.

According to the RPI, the Lumberjacks have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 203) on January 21

72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 223) on December 2

75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on January 14

77-68 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on November 11

67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 273) on December 16

Northern Colorado Performance Insights