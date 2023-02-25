Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-12) and the Northern Colorado Bears (11-16) matching up at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-62 victory for heavily favored Northern Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bears head into this contest after a 57-53 loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Northern Colorado 62
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- On November 29 against the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings, the Bears claimed their signature win of the season, a 102-91 victory at home.
- According to the RPI, the Lumberjacks have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 203) on January 21
- 72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 223) on December 2
- 75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on January 14
- 77-68 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on November 11
- 67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 273) on December 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears' -58 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.9 points per game (247th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per outing (169th in college basketball).
- Northern Colorado scores fewer points in conference action (56.3 per game) than overall (61.9).
- In 2022-23 the Bears are averaging 9.0 more points per game at home (66.2) than away (57.2).
- Northern Colorado gives up 63.8 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Bears are tallying 57.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 61.9.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.