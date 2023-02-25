The California Golden Bears' (13-15) Pac-12 schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (21-7) at CU Events Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado vs. Cal Scoring Comparison

The Golden Bears' 68.7 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 58.3 the Buffaloes allow.

Cal has an 11-4 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

Cal has put together a 13-8 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 69 the Golden Bears give up.

Colorado is 16-1 when scoring more than 69 points.

Colorado's record is 20-2 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.

This year the Buffaloes are shooting 40.6% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears' 39.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Buffaloes have given up.

