How to Watch the Colorado vs. Cal Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:15 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears' (13-15) Pac-12 schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (21-7) at CU Events Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado vs. Cal Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Bears' 68.7 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 58.3 the Buffaloes allow.
- Cal has an 11-4 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.
- Cal has put together a 13-8 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.
- The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 69 the Golden Bears give up.
- Colorado is 16-1 when scoring more than 69 points.
- Colorado's record is 20-2 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.
- This year the Buffaloes are shooting 40.6% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Golden Bears give up.
- The Golden Bears' 39.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Buffaloes have given up.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Arizona State
|W 70-62
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 61-42
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|Stanford
|L 73-62
|CU Events Center
|2/25/2023
|Cal
|-
|CU Events Center
