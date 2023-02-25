The California Golden Bears' (13-15) Pac-12 schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (21-7) at CU Events Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Colorado vs. Cal Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Bears' 68.7 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 58.3 the Buffaloes allow.
  • Cal has an 11-4 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.
  • Cal has put together a 13-8 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.
  • The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 69 the Golden Bears give up.
  • Colorado is 16-1 when scoring more than 69 points.
  • Colorado's record is 20-2 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.
  • This year the Buffaloes are shooting 40.6% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Golden Bears give up.
  • The Golden Bears' 39.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/17/2023 @ Arizona State W 70-62 Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 @ Arizona L 61-42 McKale Center
2/23/2023 Stanford L 73-62 CU Events Center
2/25/2023 Cal - CU Events Center

