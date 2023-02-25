Saturday's contest features the Colorado Buffaloes (21-7) and the California Golden Bears (13-15) facing off at CU Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-58 win for heavily favored Colorado according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Buffaloes suffered a 73-62 loss to Stanford.

Colorado vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Colorado vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 74, Cal 58

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 77-67 victory over the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.

The Buffaloes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (eight).

Colorado has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 13

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 27

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 36) on February 3

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 38) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 38) on February 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Colorado Performance Insights