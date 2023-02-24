The Winnipeg Jets (35-22-1) host the Colorado Avalanche (31-19-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT to watch as the Jets and the Avalanche hit the ice.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/29/2022 Jets Avalanche 5-0 WPG
10/19/2022 Avalanche Jets 4-3 (F/OT) WPG

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche's total of 152 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
  • The Avalanche have 169 goals this season (3.1 per game), 24th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 44 19 48 67 29 30 45.9%
Mikko Rantanen 55 36 30 66 25 37 45.9%
Cale Makar 46 13 32 45 40 43 -
J.T. Compher 55 11 27 38 15 20 48.2%
Artturi Lehkonen 52 17 21 38 8 21 14.3%

Jets Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 150 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
  • The Jets' 180 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Jets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 58 26 40 66 29 28 25%
Joshua Morrissey 58 11 47 58 45 22 -
Pierre-Luc Dubois 58 24 31 55 37 31 49.5%
Mark Scheifele 58 34 18 52 31 42 47.8%
Blake Wheeler 49 15 27 42 16 32 48.8%

