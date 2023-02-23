The Stanford Cardinal (26-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Colorado Buffaloes (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Colorado vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinal average 19.1 more points per game (76.9) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (57.8).
  • When Stanford gives up fewer than 69.1 points, it is 25-1.
  • When it scores more than 57.8 points, Stanford is 25-2.
  • The Buffaloes record 69.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 57 the Cardinal allow.
  • Colorado is 21-2 when scoring more than 57 points.
  • Colorado is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.
  • The Buffaloes are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Cardinal concede to opponents (32.9%).
  • The Cardinal make 46.2% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Washington W 65-43 CU Events Center
2/17/2023 @ Arizona State W 70-62 Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 @ Arizona L 61-42 McKale Center
2/23/2023 Stanford - CU Events Center
2/25/2023 Cal - CU Events Center

