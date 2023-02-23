Colorado vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST
Thursday's game features the Stanford Cardinal (26-3) and the Colorado Buffaloes (21-6) clashing at CU Events Center (on February 23) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-62 win for Stanford, who is a small favorite based on our model.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Buffaloes suffered a 61-42 loss to Arizona.
Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 68, Colorado 62
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes registered their signature win of the season on January 6, when they took down the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-67.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 13
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 27
- 71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on December 21
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 40) on February 3
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 41) on February 10
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (scoring 69.1 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball while giving up 57.8 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +305 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Colorado is putting up 64.2 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (69.1 points per game) is 4.9 PPG higher.
- The Buffaloes are posting 73.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 65.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Colorado is surrendering 57.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 59.3.
- In their last 10 games, the Buffaloes have been putting up 62.7 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 69.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
