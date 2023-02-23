The New Mexico Lobos (17-11) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Air Force Falcons (12-15) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Clune Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Air Force vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison

  • The Lobos' 73.2 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 65.1 the Falcons give up.
  • New Mexico has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 64 points.
  • New Mexico has put together a 15-4 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
  • The Falcons score 64 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Lobos give up.
  • When Air Force totals more than 68.3 points, it is 7-1.
  • Air Force is 12-13 when it allows fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The Falcons shoot 31.9% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Lobos concede defensively.

Air Force Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 @ Wyoming L 62-56 Arena-Auditorium
2/16/2023 Boise State L 59-54 Clune Arena
2/18/2023 @ Colorado State L 67-64 Moby Arena
2/23/2023 New Mexico - Clune Arena
2/25/2023 Nevada - Clune Arena
2/28/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

