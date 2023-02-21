Betting on Colorado State-San Diego State couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new player and your state has legalized online sports betting. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

San Diego State vs. Colorado State Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Line: San Diego State -11.5

San Diego State -11.5 Point Total: 136.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to bet on the Rams and Aztecs game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rams -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with +110 odds for the Rams to defeat the Aztecs, and the Rams do win, you'd get back $21. This game doesn't have a moneyline currently, but one could be posted later, so check back often.

Betting against the point spread can be a tad more complicated, but in certain situations, it can offer a larger payout. For instance, if the Rams are +11.5 underdogs in this game, the +11.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win, tie or lose the game by no more than 11 points. If the Aztecs win by at least 12 points, then the Aztecs will "cover" the spread and be the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -105), you'd get back $20 if the final score is higher than the set total.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Colorado State win the race to five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.