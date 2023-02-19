The Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at McKale Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Colorado vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Colorado has a 21-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
  • When it scores more than 64.5 points, Colorado is 19-1.
  • The Wildcats score 76.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 57.7 the Buffaloes allow.
  • When Arizona scores more than 57.7 points, it is 20-4.
  • Arizona has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Buffaloes give up.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/10/2023 Washington State W 71-68 CU Events Center
2/12/2023 Washington W 65-43 CU Events Center
2/17/2023 @ Arizona State W 70-62 Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
2/23/2023 Stanford - CU Events Center
2/25/2023 Cal - CU Events Center

