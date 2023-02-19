How to Watch the Colorado vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at McKale Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Colorado has a 21-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
- When it scores more than 64.5 points, Colorado is 19-1.
- The Wildcats score 76.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 57.7 the Buffaloes allow.
- When Arizona scores more than 57.7 points, it is 20-4.
- Arizona has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Buffaloes give up.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/10/2023
|Washington State
|W 71-68
|CU Events Center
|2/12/2023
|Washington
|W 65-43
|CU Events Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Arizona State
|W 70-62
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|Stanford
|-
|CU Events Center
|2/25/2023
|Cal
|-
|CU Events Center
