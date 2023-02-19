The Edmonton Oilers (30-19-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (30-19-5) on the road on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-125) Oilers (+105) 6.5

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 37 times this season, and have finished 21-16 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Colorado has gone 16-16 (winning 50.0%).

The Avalanche have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 19 of 54 games this season.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 163 (23rd) Goals 209 (1st) 147 (7th) Goals Allowed 181 (21st) 42 (10th) Power Play Goals 63 (1st) 38 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (28th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Three of Colorado's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.8 lower than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 163 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

The Avalanche have given up the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 147 (2.7 per game).

The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +16.

