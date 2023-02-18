Saturday's game at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has the South Dakota Coyotes (12-14) squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (11-16) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for South Dakota, who are favored by our model.

The Pioneers fell in their most recent matchup 82-34 against South Dakota State on Thursday.

Denver vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Denver vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 72, Denver 63

Denver Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Pioneers took down the New Mexico State Aggies 60-51 on November 26.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Denver is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Coyotes are 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 110th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Denver is 9-7 (.563%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.

Denver 2022-23 Best Wins

83-71 at home over North Dakota State (No. 192) on February 11

62-51 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 234) on February 4

66-60 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on January 5

62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 254) on December 2

73-70 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 270) on November 15

Denver Performance Insights