The Fresno State Bulldogs (9-16, 5-9 MWC) go up against the Colorado State Rams (11-15, 3-10 MWC) in a matchup of MWC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on MW Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-1.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Fresno State (-1) 131.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Fresno State (-1.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

  • Colorado State has put together a 9-16-0 record against the spread this year.
  • When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-8.
  • Fresno State has compiled a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Bulldogs' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Colorado State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Rams' national championship odds down from +14000 at the start of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the country, that is the ninth-biggest change.
  • Colorado State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

