Colorado State vs. Air Force Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Colorado State Rams (17-9) versus the Air Force Falcons (12-14) at Moby Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of Colorado State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Rams lost their last game 53-49 against San Diego State on Thursday.
Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Colorado State vs. Air Force Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 74, Air Force 60
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- On January 16, the Rams claimed their signature win of the season, a 71-58 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.
- The Rams have eight wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-62 at home over BYU (No. 94) on November 8
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 112) on January 7
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 115) on February 4
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 149) on November 11
- 79-51 over Mercer (No. 173) on November 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (41st in college basketball) and allow 63.7 per outing (163rd in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Colorado State puts up fewer points per contest (70.4) than its overall average (74.2).
- The Rams are posting 76.4 points per game this year at home, which is 5.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (70.8).
- Defensively, Colorado State has been better in home games this year, surrendering 61.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 in away games.
- The Rams have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 65.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.4 points fewer than the 74.2 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.