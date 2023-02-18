How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) will host the Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Colorado has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes rank 99th.
- The Buffaloes' 70.7 points per game are equal to what the Wildcats allow.
- When Colorado allows fewer than 83.4 points, it is 15-12.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- Colorado scores 73.8 points per game at home, and 65.1 on the road.
- At home, the Buffaloes allow 60.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 70.9.
- Beyond the arc, Colorado has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (30.3%). But it knocks down the same number of trifectas at home as away (6 per game).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Stanford
|W 84-62
|CU Events Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Utah
|L 73-62
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Arizona State
|W 67-59
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|USC
|-
|CU Events Center
|2/26/2023
|UCLA
|-
|CU Events Center
