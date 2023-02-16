Thursday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-5) and Denver Pioneers (11-15) going head to head at Frost Arena has a projected final score of 83-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Dakota State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Pioneers head into this game after an 83-71 victory against North Dakota State on Saturday.

Denver vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Denver vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 83, Denver 52

Denver Schedule Analysis

On January 28, the Pioneers registered their best win of the season, a 69-60 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Jackrabbits are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Denver 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on December 29

62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 2

83-71 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on February 11

73-70 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 230) on November 15

72-61 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 2

Denver Performance Insights