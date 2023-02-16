The Boise State Broncos' (13-14) MWC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Air Force Falcons (12-13) at Clune Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Stadium

Air Force vs. Boise State Scoring Comparison

The Broncos put up an average of 66 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.3 the Falcons allow.

Boise State is 12-2 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

Boise State has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Falcons average are only 0.7 more points than the Broncos allow (63.7).

When Air Force totals more than 63.7 points, it is 10-1.

Air Force has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 66 points.

The Falcons are making 31.9% of their shots from the field, 13.6% lower than the Broncos concede to opponents (45.5%).

The Broncos make 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

