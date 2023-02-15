The Colorado State Rams (11-14, 3-9 MWC) welcome in the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC) after losing four home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Colorado State has an 11-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Rams are the 337th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 74th.

The Rams put up 12.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Broncos allow (61.2).

Colorado State has an 11-11 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison

Colorado State is putting up 80.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 66.5 points per contest.

The Rams allow 71.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 74.1 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Colorado State has performed better at home this year, sinking 8.8 treys per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Colorado State Schedule