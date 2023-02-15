How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado State Rams (11-14, 3-9 MWC) welcome in the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC) after losing four home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- Colorado State has an 11-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the 337th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 74th.
- The Rams put up 12.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Broncos allow (61.2).
- Colorado State has an 11-11 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison
- Colorado State is putting up 80.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 66.5 points per contest.
- The Rams allow 71.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 74.1 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Colorado State has performed better at home this year, sinking 8.8 treys per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|UNLV
|L 83-71
|Moby Arena
|2/4/2023
|Utah State
|L 88-79
|Moby Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 69-53
|Clune Arena
|2/15/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Moby Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|2/21/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
