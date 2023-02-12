Colorado vs. Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (19-5) and the Washington Huskies (13-10) at CU Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-53 and heavily favors Colorado to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Buffaloes came out on top in their most recent outing 71-68 against Washington State on Friday.
Colorado vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Colorado vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 68, Washington 53
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes defeated the No. 7 Utah Utes in a 77-67 win on January 6, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 23) on February 3
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 13
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 27
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 48) on February 10
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 48) on January 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes' +294 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.3 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 58.1 per contest (43rd in college basketball).
- Colorado's offense has been worse in Pac-12 games this season, scoring 65.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.3 PPG.
- The Buffaloes are scoring 74.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 66.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Colorado is surrendering 58.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 58.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Buffaloes have been putting up 66.4 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 70.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.