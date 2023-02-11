Saturday's game between the Northern Colorado Bears (9-16, 4-9 Big Sky) and Sacramento State Hornets (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) going head-to-head at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Colorado, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 74, Sacramento State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-4.4)

Northern Colorado (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Northern Colorado is 9-13-0 against the spread this season compared to Sacramento State's 10-11-0 ATS record. The Bears have gone over the point total in 13 games, while Hornets games have gone over 12 times. Northern Colorado is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games, while Sacramento State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (scoring 72 points per game to rank 165th in college basketball while giving up 77.3 per contest to rank 347th in college basketball) and have a -132 scoring differential overall.

Northern Colorado loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. it collects 29.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 294th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.4 per outing.

Northern Colorado hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (68th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 36% from beyond the arc (85th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.7%.

The Bears average 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (176th in college basketball), and allow 100.8 points per 100 possessions (357th in college basketball).

Northern Colorado has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (191st in college basketball action) while forcing 9.8 (344th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.