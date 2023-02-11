How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Utah Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Colorado vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.
- Colorado has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 124th.
- The Buffaloes put up an average of 71.2 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 61.8 the Utes allow to opponents.
- Colorado is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- At home Colorado is scoring 73.8 points per game, 8.5 more than it is averaging away (65.3).
- At home, the Buffaloes concede 60.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 72.1.
- Beyond the arc, Colorado makes fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6), and makes a lower percentage away (30.1%) than at home (33.1%) too.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 60-52
|Gill Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|Cal
|W 59-46
|CU Events Center
|2/5/2023
|Stanford
|W 84-62
|CU Events Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.