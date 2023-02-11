When the Utah Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) play at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, Branden Carlson and Tristan da Silva will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado's Last Game

In its previous game, Colorado topped the Stanford on Sunday, 84-62. Its top scorer was da Silva with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tristan da Silva 25 4 1 0 0 3 KJ Simpson 21 7 4 0 0 0 Luke O'Brien 9 5 0 0 0 3

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson is the Buffaloes' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he posts 16.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

da Silva is posting team highs in points (16.5 per game) and assists (1.3). And he is producing 5.1 rebounds, making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

J'Vonne Hadley is posting a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.0 points and 1.3 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the floor.

Nique Clifford is posting 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor.

Julian Hammond III is putting up 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 38.2% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)