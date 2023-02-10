Colorado vs. Washington State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest at CU Events Center has the Colorado Buffaloes (18-5) matching up with the Washington State Cougars (16-7) at 9:00 PM ET on February 10. Our computer prediction projects a 64-57 win for Colorado, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Buffaloes claimed a 67-48 victory over Oregon State.
Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Washington State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 64, Washington State 57
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes notched their signature win of the season on February 3, when they secured a 63-53 victory over the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23), according to our computer rankings.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five).
- Colorado has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 28) on January 13
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 33) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 43) on January 27
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 48) on January 1
- 67-48 on the road over Oregon State (No. 53) on February 5
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (scoring 70.3 points per game to rank 89th in college basketball while giving up 57.7 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball) and have a +291 scoring differential overall.
- With 65.0 points per game in Pac-12 matchups, Colorado is averaging 5.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (70.3 PPG).
- The Buffaloes post 74.4 points per game at home, compared to 66.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Colorado is giving up 57.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 58.9.
- The Buffaloes' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 65.7 points a contest compared to the 70.3 they've averaged this year.
