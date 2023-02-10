Friday's contest at CU Events Center has the Colorado Buffaloes (18-5) matching up with the Washington State Cougars (16-7) at 9:00 PM ET on February 10. Our computer prediction projects a 64-57 win for Colorado, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Buffaloes claimed a 67-48 victory over Oregon State.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 64, Washington State 57

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes notched their signature win of the season on February 3, when they secured a 63-53 victory over the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23), according to our computer rankings.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five).

Colorado has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 28) on January 13

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 33) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 43) on January 27

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 48) on January 1

67-48 on the road over Oregon State (No. 53) on February 5

Colorado Performance Insights