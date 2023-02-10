How to Watch the Colorado vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington State Cougars (16-7) will look to build on a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Colorado Buffaloes (18-5) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Colorado vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up an average of 68.6 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 57.7 the Buffaloes allow.
- Washington State is 14-3 when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.
- Washington State has put together a 16-3 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.
- The 70.3 points per game the Buffaloes put up are 8.9 more points than the Cougars give up (61.4).
- Colorado is 18-1 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
- Colorado's record is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Buffaloes shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.
- The Cougars make 40.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|USC
|L 71-54
|CU Events Center
|2/3/2023
|@ Oregon
|W 63-53
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 67-48
|Gill Coliseum
|2/10/2023
|Washington State
|-
|CU Events Center
|2/12/2023
|Washington
|-
|CU Events Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.