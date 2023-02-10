The Washington State Cougars (16-7) will look to build on a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Colorado Buffaloes (18-5) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 68.6 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 57.7 the Buffaloes allow.

Washington State is 14-3 when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.

Washington State has put together a 16-3 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.

The 70.3 points per game the Buffaloes put up are 8.9 more points than the Cougars give up (61.4).

Colorado is 18-1 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Colorado's record is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Buffaloes shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.

The Cougars make 40.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

