Thursday's game at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has the Northern Colorado Bears (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky) matching up with the Portland State Vikings (10-14, 4-7 Big Sky) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-74 win for Northern Colorado, so it should be a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 76, Portland State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Portland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-2)

Northern Colorado (-2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Northern Colorado has compiled an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Portland State is 6-13-0. The Bears have a 12-9-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Vikings have a record of 7-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Northern Colorado is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests, while Portland State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears are being outscored by 5.9 points per game with a -141 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.3 points per game (180th in college basketball) and allow 77.2 per outing (345th in college basketball).

Northern Colorado loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It is recording 29.3 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5 per outing.

Northern Colorado knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball) while shooting 36% from beyond the arc (82nd in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 32.9%.

The Bears average 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (195th in college basketball), and allow 100.9 points per 100 possessions (357th in college basketball).

Northern Colorado has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (186th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (346th in college basketball).

