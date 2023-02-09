Thursday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-9) and the Denver Pioneers (10-14) at Magness Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with North Dakota taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Pioneers head into this game after a 62-51 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday.

Denver vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Denver vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 69, Denver 67

Denver Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Pioneers beat the UMKC Kangaroos 69-60 on January 28.

Denver 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on December 29

62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 2

73-70 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 230) on November 15

70-58 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 7

72-61 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 2

Denver Performance Insights