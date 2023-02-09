Denver vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-9) and the Denver Pioneers (10-14) at Magness Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with North Dakota taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Pioneers head into this game after a 62-51 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday.
Denver vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
Denver vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 69, Denver 67
Denver Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Pioneers beat the UMKC Kangaroos 69-60 on January 28.
Denver 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on December 29
- 62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 2
- 73-70 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 230) on November 15
- 70-58 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 7
- 72-61 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 2
Denver Performance Insights
- The Pioneers are being outscored by 3.2 points per game with a -77 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.3 points per game (179th in college basketball) and allow 68.5 per outing (282nd in college basketball).
- On offense, Denver is scoring 64.8 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (65.3 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
- The Pioneers are posting 68.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (61.4).
- When playing at home, Denver is giving up 1.6 fewer points per game (67.8) than on the road (69.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Pioneers have been putting up 63.4 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 65.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
