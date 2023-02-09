Colorado State vs. San Jose State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (15-8) and the San Jose State Spartans (3-19) matching up at Event Center Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-60 victory for heavily favored Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Rams are coming off of a 66-63 win over Wyoming in their last game on Saturday.
Colorado State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Event Center Arena in San Jose, California
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Colorado State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 76, San Jose State 60
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on November 8, the Rams took down the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 12) in our computer rankings, by a score of 82-62.
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 7
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on February 4
- 79-51 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 25
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 144) on November 11
- 84-67 at home over Nevada (No. 158) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams have a +268 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and are giving up 64.9 per outing to rank 201st in college basketball.
- Colorado State scores fewer points in conference action (73.9 per game) than overall (76.6).
- At home the Rams are putting up 76.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than they are averaging away (77.0).
- At home, Colorado State allows 61.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 72.4.
- The Rams have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 73.5 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points their than season average of 76.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.