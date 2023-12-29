Silver, Gold, Antiques, Collectibles, Sports Cards, and More Open for Bidding on HiBid.com

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over half a million lots were sold last week through HiBid.com last week, generating over $23 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) for sellers. In events closing between December 18th and 24th, more than 2.4 million bids were placed in 1,252 timed and live auctions.

Current auctions on HiBid.com include large estate sales, coin auctions, real estate sales, sports collectible auctions, and many more. Prominent lots include a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan basketball trading card, a 1918 Boston Red Sox World Series pennant, collections of American silver eagle coins, metal tool chests, antique side boards/buffets, and a 2015 Ford Model F 53 class A motorhome.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

December 18th-24th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $23+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $49.9+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 570,557

Timed Auctions: 1,184

Live Auctions: 68

Bids Placed: 2.4+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 3+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

January 1st, 2024, Sports Cards Auction

Auction Type: Live

Dates: December 7th-January 1st

Seller: Saco River Auction

Prosser Silver and Coins Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: December 12th-January 2nd

Seller: Littlejohn Auctions, Inc.

The Estate of Randy Tomlin

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: November 22nd-January 4th

Seller: Miller Time Auction

Antiques, Collectibles, Tools, and More

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: October 18th-January 4th

Seller: Herron Auction and Realty

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

