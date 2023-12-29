New 18650 Nanotech Energy cell harnesses graphene and US manufacturing to power unprecedented era in battery technology

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American consumers can now eliminate the risk of devastating e-bike battery fires after Nanotech Energy's inherently safe 18650 cells went on public sale through its commercialization partner Voltaplex .

Non-flammable battery now available to public; promises to end e-bike fires

The cells, which are currently available for pre-order, bring together Nanotech Energy's electrolyte and proprietary electrodes with Soteria metallized polymer current collectors to make a major advance in battery technology. The result is a 100% American-made non-flammable lithium-ion battery pack that has shown its strength and resilience by surviving a remarkable abuse test involving a 4.5BRA bullet shot at a speed of 2,917 feet per second.

The cells available from the Voltaplex website are suitable for e-bike, robotics, medical, and military applications. They are manufactured exclusively in Nanotech Energy's new 50,000ft2 Chico 2 production plant in Chico, CA.

Curtis Collar, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Nanotech Energy, said: "Every month in 2023, we've read about the devastating impact of huge fires caused by cheap, dangerous batteries that have cost people their homes, their businesses, and even their lives. Today, we say enough is enough."

Brian Morin, CEO at Voltaplex and Soteria "It has been a privilege to work with the talented team at Nanotech to help develop this groundbreaking American-made battery cell. Combining Nanotech's non-flammable electrolyte with Soteria's current collector that acts like a fuse inside the battery provides a unique combination of safety in a cell that can take tremendous damage without igniting. With over 100 companies having already preordered the cell, we look forward to working with the industry to implement this new level of safety. "

About Nanotech Energy

Nanotech Energy is on a mission to bring transformative, graphene-based, energy storage products from the research lab to the mass market. Its very high surface area, single layer graphene material is already being used in multiple applications, including non-flammable lithium-ion batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding.

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and noted UCLA scientists, Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady, Nanotech Energy is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a privately held company backed by Multiverse Investment Fund, Fubon Financial Group, and other strategic investors. Learn more at https://nanotechenergy.com .

