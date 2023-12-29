Clapself, an AI-powered talent platform, unveils its latest offering: the AI Professionals Service

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To further empower businesses and tech professionals in the new era of work, Clapself, a leading AI-powered talent platform, today announced the launch of its AI Professionals service. Available immediately, this groundbreaking offering by Clapself provides businesses across industries swift access to exceptional AI talent.

Clapself, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

Artificial Intelligence is fast transforming industries. As per a PwC report, 70% of businesses are involved with AI in some way. "Securing specialized talent is critical for businesses to thrive. Acknowledging this growing demand, Clapself proudly introduces its AI Talent services—an exclusive gateway to a pool of top-tier, pre-vetted AI tech professionals," said Bryan Verduzco, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Clapself.

Key Features of Clapself AI Talent Service:

Rapid Deployment: A pre-vetted pool of AI talent ready for immediate deployment. Specialized Expertise: Experts in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and other specialized domains. Cost-Efficiency: Need based deployment, without the overheads of permanent hires. Speed to Market: Accelerated development and reduced time-to-market for AI-powered offerings. Custom: Flexibility to scale up or down based on project requirements.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Artificial Intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% to reach USD 1.3T by 2030 from USD 150.2B in 2023. As more organizations are recognizing the transformative potential of AI/ML to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation, the demand for AI skills such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analytics has reached unprecedented levels.

"Clapself uses AI to connect customers with the top talent, for meeting project specific needs," said Ramna Sharma, Founder and President of Clapself.

Dave Sanders, Chief Mentor at Clapself acknowledged the increased demand for the unique AI skillset. "Clapself is well poised to lead the effort to identify and connect with some of the leading experts in this field, providing their clients a competitive advantage to access these limited resources," he added.

About Clapself, Inc.

Clapself is an AI-powered talent platform where tech professionals engage with enterprises for mutual impact and benefit. The mission of Clapself is to help professionals and enterprises thrive in the new era of work. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Clapself is a virtual-first organization. To learn more, visit clapself.com/about. For any media inquiries, please contact us at PR@clapself.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clapself, Inc.