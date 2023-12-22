Exemplifying the ideal blend of technology and hospitality: PUDU Elevates Hotel with Smart Robotic Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics ("PUDU"), the global leader in commercial service robots, is refreshing the hotel industry with its innovative robotic solutions. For the hotels, how to elevate service quality continuously while controlling operation costs has always been a challenge. Concurrently, in the ear of digital transformation across call sectors, maintaining a balance between automation and human interaction has emerged as a managerial art. PUDU's advanced robotics technology is at the forefront of addressing these problems, integrating the efficiency of robotics with the warmth of human touch.

Recently, PUDU's robots were introduced at Parkhotel, a family-driven hotel located in the center of Eisenstadt in Austria, to provide services for its guests. "We are the first to use such robots in Burgenlan, Austria's easternmost state," said Michael Novak, Director of the Parkhotel. PUDU's BellaBot, KettyBot, HolaBot, FlashBot and PUDU CC1 have been strategically deployed throughout the hotel to serve various functions.

KettyBot is responsible for greeting guests at the hotel entrance, utilizing a voice interaction system and a large-screen display to provide necessary information and guidance, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

BellaBot and HolaBot have been assigned to handle meal delivery and dish return in two of the hotel's restaurants. BellaBot receives prepared food from the kitchen and autonomously navigates to different tables, while HolaBot takes care of returning used tableware to the kitchen.

Stephano Rittner is a member of the hotel staff whose morning duties include preparing both hot and cold foods for delivery. He often finds it difficult to transport the hot food due to the heat and the time it takes. However, every morning, BellaBot assists him by delivering the hot food to the required location. BellaBot's assistance minimizes his need to rush around and enables him to start preparing the next batch of hot food promptly.

Andrea, also a hotel staff member, can now concentrate more on creating unique experiences for guests, thanks to HolaBot. The robot assists her by handling numerous mundane and repetitive tasks, such as delivering various items within the hotel. "It's a robot, but we can work together very well," said Andrea.

PUDU CC1, an intelligent all-in-one cleaning robot is dedicated to maintaining cleanliness in the hotel's meeting rooms, ensuring a pristine environment for guests. It not only enhances hygiene standards but also streamlines the management process by offering immediate access to reports and pinpointing precise areas that require attention.

PUDU's building delivery robot, FlashBot, is responsible for delivering various items to hotel rooms promptly, including towels, toiletries, and meals, ensuring that guests' needs are met efficiently. FlashBot can take the elevator to provide safe and reliable room delivery. Powered by cutting-edge technologies, it enables digital management and services of hotels and office buildings.

The introduction of these robots at Parkhotel showcases PUDU's diverse product portfolio, offering innovative solutions for various scenarios and customer segments. These robots demonstrate how PUDU's technology can reduce staff workload, enhance the dining and accommodation experience, and infuse hotels with a sense of technology and modernity, increasing their appeal to guests.

"We started working with PUDU because it is the leading manufacturer in robotics and have great products, great services. We do this project in Austria together, and I think we will do a lot more projects in the future," said Michael.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in design, R&D, production, and sales of commercial service robots with nearly 70,000 units shipped in over 60 countries worldwide. The company's robots are currently in use across a wide variety of industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, its mission is to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

