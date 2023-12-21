PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Smurfit Kappa Group plc

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Smurfit Kappa Group plc

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a meaningful shareholder in Smurfit Kappa Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company regarding strategic alternatives to its potential acquisition of Westrock Company, including a potential combination with International Paper. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/

