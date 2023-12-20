Concorde Career Colleges accelerates efforts to address growing demand for healthcare workers

Programs in dental hygiene and sonography added in Florida and California

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges today announced the launch of additional program offerings in dental hygiene and sonography, accelerating the institution's efforts to address the growing demand for allied health professionals. Concorde is the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. ("UTI")

"Expanding our programs across existing campus footprints is a key focus of UTI's growth, diversification, and optimization strategy," said Kevin Prehn, president of Concorde Career Colleges. "At Concorde, the addition of these healthcare programs further bolsters our relationships with local dental partners and hospital affiliates who are seeking to fill these in-demand roles."

The programs include:

Two additional Dental Hygiene programs are planned in 2024, pending final regulatory approval.

The curriculum blends online coursework with in-person lab instruction and clinical experience to prepare students to enter the dental industry in as few as 17 months or the sonography profession in as little as 20 months.1

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of diagnostic medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists is projected to grow 10 percent by 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations. California and Florida are among the states with the highest number of sonographers in the nation.

Dental hygienists also are seeing faster than average growth. The most recent survey of the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute shows that of the general practice dentists who are recruiting for dental hygienists, 95 percent are finding it "extremely" or "very" challenging to fill the positions. In states like Florida, the public health demand for dental care is even more critical. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, over 6 million Florida residents live in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). Less than 1 in 5 Floridians living in HPSAs have their oral care needs met.

"For the health and well-being of our communities, it's imperative that we educate the next generation of skilled dental hygienists who can help provide diagnostic and preventative care," said Prehn.

Concorde–Jacksonville's Dental Hygiene program recently received initial programmatic accreditation by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA).2

Concorde Career Colleges was recently honored as 2023 School of the Year by the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools. In addition, Concorde's Dallas campus was recently named 2023 School of the Year and Innovator of the Year by the Career Colleges and Schools of Texas.

