SAS a credit portfolio management leader, per Chartis

Less than 18 months after its acquisition of Kamakura Corp., SAS is recognized as a foremost player in helping financial firms oversee and manage every facet of their credit portfolios

CARY, N.C., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI and analytics leader SAS has landed in the prestigious Category Leader quadrant in Chartis' Credit Portfolio Management Solutions , 2023: Market and Vendor Landscape. The complementing vendor analysis extols SAS' seamless integration of "data and analytics into every phase of the customer journey," enabling finserv firms to "extract maximum value from their investments."

SAS "gives risk managers a deep understanding of the intricate dynamics shaping their credit portfolio #risk." - Chartis

Chartis' quadrant report is the foremost evaluation of the global credit portfolio management (CPM) market and includes 35 leading vendors. Notably, SAS ranked high across all completeness of offering criteria: platform and product capabilities, workflow management, CPM analytical models, adoption of emerging technologies, and use cases linked to the CPM life cycle.

"The integration of Kamakura Risk Manager and KRIS® into the SAS® Viya® platform has significantly strengthened SAS' industry-leading risk management solutions portfolio," said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "SAS' analytical depth and versatility, from data management and credit scoring to risk modeling and compliance, gives risk managers a deep understanding of the intricate dynamics shaping their credit portfolio risk. Having a more connected and strategic perspective helps firms make faster, more confident risk decisions, while bringing them closer to the enviable goal of achieving truly integrated balance sheet management."

A unified environment delivering unparalleled capabilities

As the No. 2-ranked vendor in the Chartis RiskTech100 ® for 2024, SAS is renowned for its prowess across the spectrum of risk, fraud and compliance technology. CPM is no exception. The Chartis vendor analysis examines the pillars of SAS' formidable CPM capabilities on SAS Viya:

SAS Asset and Liability Management melds the power of KRM and other balance sheet and capital management software for seamless capabilities and workflows across integrated risk, liquidity, valuation, deposit simulation, transfer pricing and credit analysis. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, delivering the foundational tools and technologies needed to support integrated balance sheet management.

SAS Risk Modeling and Decisioning "combines enterprise data management and the breadth and depth of SAS' risk analytics with intuitive decision authoring for real-time portfolio monitoring and decision-making," according to the vendor analysis. "SAS' broad capabilities in data preparation and analytics, with open-source integration, model governance and lineage, lead in the market, while the SAS platform helps financial institutions build and deploy analytics with the lowest risk and fastest speed."

KRIS is notably the first and only risk data service to deliver commercial application of Jarrow-Chava reduced-form default probability models. Used by government institutions, asset managers, banks, and other public and private companies alike, it provides default probabilities for more than 42,000 companies in 76 countries, updated daily.

Critically, the SAS platform enables real-time monitoring of changes in risk factors. As noted in the vendor analysis, it also "excels in model management and stress testing throughout the CPM lifecycle, enabling firms to conduct a thorough evaluation of credit portfolio risk factors." Moreover, Chartis recognized SAS' greater potential to help financial organizations adopt more advanced modeling approaches to enhance risk quantification to navigate climate risk, environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations and more.

Whatever 2024 brings, the right risk management capabilities, deployed on the right platform, can help firms minimize potential losses and make their portfolios more recession-proof.

"From overcoming foundational data challenges to undertaking holistic balance sheet management, SAS is the total package in helping firms confront the unyielding interest rate and liquidity risk that threaten banks and the broader industry," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "Melding industry-leading capabilities on a single, unified platform is among our key differentiators. SAS delivers end-to-end process coverage and sets a foundation for more integrated decision-making across the enterprise."

Explore SAS' RiskTech100 Winner's Spotlight to learn how the analytics giant is enhancing its solutions – buoyed by its $1 billion investment in artificial intelligence – to help financial firms go faster and further amid ever-changing risks.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

