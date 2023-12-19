Ed can Help, a Breakthrough App to Help Heal Anxiety and Trauma, Announces US Expansion after UK Launch

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks a significant milestone in the realm of mental health as Ed can Help, an innovative app leveraging the power of sound therapy, launches in the United States. With the holiday season in full swing, Ed can Help comes as a beacon of solace, offering users a unique and effective approach to managing stress, trauma, and anxiety, while enhancing their mental well-being.

With just one sound, Ed can Help is set to redefine mental health care by incorporating cutting-edge sound therapy techniques into a user-friendly mobile application. The app's approach drew recent attention from the UK renowned magician Steven Frayne, aka Dynamo, as he resurfaced after a 5-year mental health battle to release his special "Dynamo is Dead." Much like Dynamo's ability to captivate and mystify, it wasn't until he began working with Ed can Help that he was able to begin his road to healing from past trauma and rediscovering himself outside of his global persona.

Sound therapy has long been recognized for its therapeutic benefits, and Ed can Help takes it to the next level by combining carefully curated audio experiences with personalized mindfulness exercises.

Ed can Help has become an invaluable companion for users navigating the challenges and pressures of day-to-day life, with thousands of users including professional athletes, C-level executives navigating the high-pressure business climate, and busy parents.

"Ultimately, I got to a place mentally where the persona of Dynamo was too hard for Steven to live up to," Frayne said last week ahead of his "Dynamo Is Dead" special that aired earlier this month. He talks through the past five years and how Ed essentially saved his life by introducing him to sound therapy.

Ed can Help is available for download on App Store/Google Play.

Ed, a cognitive behavioral psychotherapist (and app founder) on his own mental health journey, developed a clinically proven sound-based therapy. Ed can Help uses an acoustic frequency that disrupts these neural circuits, and helps your brain to break up difficult memories and emotions, so it can then return to its healthy normal.

