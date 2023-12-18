SKLZ Launches Speed Gates Product

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKLZ, the leader in sports training products, recently launched an exciting new product, Speed Gates. Speed Gates is the brand's latest innovation in speed measurement and is designed to track and record speeds up to 50 yards. The product helps athletes of all levels improve their speed and agility.

The Speed Gates set includes four cones, four sensors, a timer and a carry bag for easy transportation and storage. Users simply set up a start gate and a finish gate using the light indicators and run the distance between them. Speed Gates record the most recent 50 times to easily review progress and can be used both indoors and outdoors. They are ideal for timing the 40-yard dash, improving speed from the batter's box to first base, beating an opponent to the ball, or any other speed-related goal.

"Speed Gates are an exciting new product as we expand our SKLZ product offerings to include speed measurement devices," said Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus. "Athletes who want to elevate their training and track real-time progress can use the Speed Gates to meet their goals."

The Speed Gates are available for $129.99 on www.sklz.com, Amazon and both online and in-store at select Dick's Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

About SKLZ

SKLZ is the leading provider of performance training products and programs for athletes of all levels. SKLZ products are designed to sync the body to the brain, helping athletes to be stronger, smarter, and faster. With tools available for every sport and skill, like training nets, agility ladders, resistance bands, and more, SKLZ empowers athletes to never settle for yesterday's best. Learn more at www.sklz.com

About Implus

Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more, please visit www.Implus.com .

