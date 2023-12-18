Six-Time GRAMMY Award Winning Christian Artist Amy Grant Releases New Performance Video for Alzheimer's Association Music Moments Campaign in Honor of Her Parents

— Grant's song "Trees We'll Never See" to raise Alzheimer's awareness this holiday season —

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association has joined forces with six-time GRAMMY Award winning Christian artist Amy Grant for its Music Moments campaign to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and other dementia this holiday season. Music Moments — a digital storytelling series — highlights the emotional connection between music and the moments in life that we never want to lose to Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Grant performed "Trees We'll Never See," a song she released this past spring. Coupled with an intimate behind the scenes interview, she shared why she chose the song and her personal connection with the cause through her parents, who both had forms of dementia.

"Music is the only gathering where everybody is on the same wavelength," Grant said. "I chose to perform 'Trees We'll Never See' for the Alzheimer's Association Music Moments campaign because it mentions Mom and Dad and how nobody should face a hard thing alone, which is so important for families facing dementia to recognize. I hope people, particularly caregivers, who hear this song can realize that even in hard situations, there are always beautiful aspects."

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing — and growing fast. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and it is estimated that more than half of all Americans know someone with the disease. Additionally, there are more than 11 million family members and friends serving as caregivers for people living with the disease.

"The holidays can often evoke memories of special celebrations and moments shared with those we love," said Joanne Pike, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "Having Amy Grant partner with us for Music Moments during the holiday season, when families are gathering, makes her personal story about family caregiving all the more powerful. She is helping spark conversations that can be hard for families to have, while letting others know they aren't alone and that resources are available through the Alzheimer's Association for families facing dementia."

Amy Grant has made a tremendous mark in the world of music, and is credited with transforming the Christian music industry. In 2022, she received one of the most distinguished awards in entertainment and became a Kennedy Center Honors award recipient. Throughout her career, Grant has won six GRAMMY Awards, over 20 GMA Dove Awards, and has had six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. She is the best-selling Contemporary Christian singer of all time with sales exceeding 30 million albums and over 1 billion streams.

Watch Grant's rendition of "Trees We'll Never See" at alz.org/AmyGrant . The Alzheimer's Association will continue to release new Music Moments content throughout the year and has most recently shared Music Moments from international recording artist Luis Fonsi , country sensations Lauren Alaina and Sara Evans , rising pop singer Electra Mustaine , R&B singer Musiq Soulchild and Walk the Moon frontman, Nicholas Petricca .

Join the campaign by sharing your Music Moments using the hashtag #MusicMoments. For additional information, visit alz.org/MusicMoments .

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

