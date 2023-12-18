Han Kun LLP Opens in New York City to Offer Legal Services

To Help Clients Grow and Expand Globally

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18, 2023 - Han Kun Law Offices ("Han Kun" or the "Firm") announced the official opening and operation in New York City of Han Kun LLP ("Han Kun NY"), a New York limited liability partnership established in collaboration with US-based professionals.

In the wake of Han Kun Singapore office which went into operation in April of this year, Han Kun NY is another strategically important step of the Firm to further expand our global footprint. The new office represents the Firm's commitment to strengthen our capabilities to serve our clients' interest worldwide. Not only is Han Kun NY a critical mix in the expansion of our global network, but also a requisite platform to better serve the needs of our clients operating overseas.

Han Kun NY is located on the 2nd Floor of the Rockefeller Center, 620 Fifth Avenue, New York City, the United States of America. The new office will work closely with other US-based professional service providers as well as the Firm's other offices to meet our clients' needs in the United States. We will continue to follow the philosophy of "China Practice, Global Vision" and provide pragmatic, efficient, integrated and quality legal services to our corporate and individual clients and help them implement their global strategies and development in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

About Han Kun

Han Kun is a leading full-service law firm in China. Over the years, Han Kun has been widely and consistently recognized as a leader in complex cross-border and domestic transactions and compliance matters. Our main practice areas include private equity, mergers and acquisitions, international and domestic capital markets, investment funds, asset management, compliance, banking and finance, aviation finance, foreign direct investment, antitrust/competition, data protection, private client/wealth management, intellectual property, bankruptcy and restructuring and dispute resolution. We have over 800 professionals located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Haikou, Wuhan, Singapore and New York City.

For more information about Han Kun and Han Kun NY, please visit:

Han Kun

Official Website: www.hankunlaw.com

Official WeChat Account: WeChat ID: hankunlaw

Email: public@hankunlaw.com

Han Kun NY

Email: newyork@us.hankunlaw.com

New York-based Partner: Mike Chiang

Telephone: +1 646 849 2888

Mobile: +1 415 269 5589

Email: mike.chiang@us.hankunlaw.com

