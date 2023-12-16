Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Guitarist & Sonic Innovator TIM REYNOLDS on Thursday January 18 at 7:30 P.M.

TIM REYNOLDS, Lead Guitarist of the DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, and his electric power trio TR3, known for their fusion of Funk, Rock, and Jazz, will release their new album 'Watch It' at Jimmy's. Tickets for Tim Reynolds & TR3 at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Thursday January 18 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Guitarist & Sonic Innovator TIM REYNOLDS & TR3 on Thursday January 18 at 7:30 P.M. for the release of their new album Watch It. Tim Reynolds, Lead Guitarist of the Dave Matthews Band, is best known for his seemingly effortless guitar virtuosity, his masterful command of melody and timing, and for his uncanny ability to improvise on any instrument he touches.

" Tim Reynolds has been leaving audiences spellbound...and melting faces with his electric trio, TR3..."

"Tim Reynolds has been leaving audiences spellbound as a solo acoustic artist and melting faces with his electric trio, TR3, when he's not with Dave Matthews Band"

— PREMIER GUITAR

"Reynolds, who now tours with both Matthews as an acoustic duo and with the full band, is also no slouch as a solo artist on his own. He's released several standout acoustic records and full-band records with his trio, TR3. He's a prolific artist..."

— AMERICAN SONGWRITER

"An under-rated master"

— ALLMUSIC (on Tim Reynolds)

Having explored almost every musical style, from Rock, Jazz, and Blues to Classical and Reggae, Tim Reynold's wide-ranging talent is evident each time he picks up his acoustic or electric guitar. Technically brilliant, yet emotionally honest, Reynolds' music is inspired, authentic, and unparalleled!

During the mid-1980s, Reynolds founded his breakthrough electric power trio, TR3, known for their fusion of Funk, Rock, and Jazz. He toured extensively with TR3, using a rotating cast of musicians during the 1980s and 1990s. It was also at this time that he met and befriended Dave Matthews and their ongoing musical collaboration began. However, Tim always stayed true to his first love – the acoustic guitar.

Reynolds spent the 1990s and 2000s as a road warrior – an acoustic guitar wizard playing to sold-out crowds who quickly determined that Reynolds was one of the most talented and thoughtful musicians on the circuit. From the widely acclaimed album Stream to his most recent solo masterpiece, That Way (2017), Tim's acoustic prowess and his genius for improvisation continue to burn hot.

In 2007, after a chance meeting with two talented musicians, Bassist MICK VAUGHN and Drummer DAN MARTIER, a few rehearsals later, and several stealth appearances throughout North Carolina, Tim resurrected the electric TR3 to widespread delight. TR3 continues to tour and release critically acclaimed live and studio albums, including their most recent opus, The Sea Versus the Mountain (2019).

