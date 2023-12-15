Flash News: OKX to List BRC-20 Token SATS on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 15, 2023.

OKX today enabled deposits for SATS, a BRC-20 token that pays homage to Satoshi (the smallest unit of Bitcoin), at 08:00 (UTC) on December 15. This comes ahead of the SATS/USDT spot listing on OKX, which will begin trading from 08:00 (UTC) on December 18. With this listing, users will be able to trade SATS against USDT.

OKX also recently announced that it will list AVIVE/USDT on its spot market on December 19 at 10:00 (UTC).

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

