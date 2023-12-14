Quantum-Systems Inc. Signs Master Supply Agreement with New Zealand Ministry of Defence

MOORPARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial intelligence solutions, today announced it has signed a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with the New Zealand Ministry of Defence to provide the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) with Vector fixed-wing eVTOL uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), Though-Life Support and Training.

The order was received in September 2023 and includes Vector systems, spares, training and through-life support services. Delivery will be from 2024.

"This new relationship with New Zealand Defence Agencies is an honor and one we look forward to working together to equip frontline forces with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information," said David Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems Inc. "Vector meets the requirements for UAS assets under the Networked Enabled Army (NEA) program to deliver tactical intelligence in mobile, disconnected environments."

The eVTOL Vector fixed-wing UAS delivers real-time, high-resolution video for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is a rucksack portable solution that can be operational in three minutes and take-off and land in confined spaces without the need for additional tools or equipment. To learn more, visit quantumdrones.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM-SYSTEMS INC.

Quantum-Systems Inc. specializes in the development, design, and production of fully autonomous small uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS). Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, Quantum-Systems Inc. has combined electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), automatic transitioning and edge computing capabilities to create a portfolio of UAS with best-in-class endurance and reliability, and uncompromised actionable information.

