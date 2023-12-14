DATAMARK Extends Partnership with Alabama 911 Board Through 2026

$4.3M contract includes statewide access to DATAMARK NG 9-1-1 GIS Software and Services

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that the Alabama 911 Board has selected the team to continue providing statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS solutions through 2026. The $4.3M contract ensures that the state's 85 Emergency Communications Districts (ECDs) will have the power to validate, update and aggregate GIS data in alignment with NG9-1-1 standards through DATAMARK's cloud-native software-as-a-service solution, DATAMARK VEP, and mobile field verification application, VEP Verify. Additionally, DATAMARK will continue providing NG9-1-1 GIS program management support through local, regional and statewide GIS education and authoritative web map services used by Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) call handling systems.

DATAMARK (PRNewsfoto/DATAMARK) (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with the Alabama 911 Board is extremely important to our entire team," said Robert Murphy, Interim National Director at DATAMARK. "The Alabama 911 Board entrusted us to help build and transition GIS data for all 85 ECDs to support NG9-1-1 in 2020. The next three years will build on this foundation, which assisted Alabama in implementing statewide geospatial call routing in September 2023."

Over the past three years, DATAMARK has partnered with the Alabama 911 Board to ensure NG9-1-1 GIS data readiness for every ECD across the state through education, robust software and service offerings. In just 18 months, the state achieved 100% ECD participation for GIS data collection and maintenance - a herculean effort requiring extensive collaboration and cooperation from both parties.

Alabama has led a growing list of state clients that turned to DATAMARK for complex and diverse NG9-1-1 GIS services, exemplifying its commitment to increasing public safety across the state and advancing their infrastructure to meet the demands of NG9-1-1.

"DATAMARK has demonstrated a thorough understanding of Alabama's unique NG9-1-1 GIS needs and the ability to support our ECD stakeholders with flexibility, scalability and continued innovation," said Leah Missildine, Executive Director, Alabama 911 Board. "We expect our vendor partners to lean in and drive adoption, DATAMARK exemplifies a true partner approach to achieving NG9-1-1 GIS goals."

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DATAMARK