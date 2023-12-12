VP AVIATION ESTABLISHED FILLING NEED FOR LEAD-FREE AVIATION FUEL

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VP Racing Fuels, Inc., recognized worldwide as the leader in performance fuel products, today announced the formation of VP Aviation, Inc. This latest announcement follows a recent release regarding VP's breakthrough achievement in passing a significant milestone in unleaded aviation fuel development. Read the full release here: vpracingfuels.com/press.

VP Racing logo (PRNewswire)

VP Racing recently passed a major hurdle in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) rigorous Piston Engine Aviation Fuels Initiative (PAFI). This is the first-ever such effort to enter into full-scale engine testing since the FAA's initiative to remove lead from aviation fuel began decades ago.

"The formation of VP Aviation, Inc. is a response to this exclusive aviation fuel breakthrough," said Alan Cerwick, President & CEO of VP Racing and President of VP Aviation. "This new company will allow for rapid global commercialization of the new fuel."

"Passing Stage Gate III of the FAA's PAFI test plan moves this fuel into full-scale testing in a number of engines and aircraft that represent a broad spectrum of general aviation (GA) technologies and materials. VP will work with original equipment manufacturers, pilots, distributors, and regulatory bodies to seek authorization for the unleaded fuel for GA use to replace 100 Low-lead (100LL)," Cerwick added.

Over the next 12-18 months, VP expects to have the only fuel to secure FAA fleetwide authorization for high-octane, unleaded fuel in general aviation piston aircraft. Soon after, a gradual rollout will begin, leading to the eventual replacement of 100LL, ultimately meeting the 300-million-gallon annual worldwide demand.

For more information about VP Racing and its products for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit www.vpracingfuels.com.

About VP Racing

VP Racing is best known as the World Leader in Fuel Technology®, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea, and air since 1975. VP also sells a full line of ethanol-free outdoor equipment fuels formulated for 2 and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment, lubricants, automotive performance additives, performance coolants, car appearance products, and accessories through national home improvement, automotive parts, and online retailers. es

The company also licenses gas stations, car washes, quick lubes, and marinas to brand as VP Racing. For more information, visit VPRacingFuels.com.

Steve Ward , 210-635-7744 or VP Aviation Media Contact:, 210-635-7744 or AVGASPR@vpracingfuels.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VP Racing Fuels, Inc.