Jones Day Names 51 New Partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 51 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2024.
"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.
The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows:
- Catherine E. Arney, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New York
- Sarah Batley, Global Disputes, London
- Joseph J. Boylan, State Attorney General Enforcement Investigations & Litigation, Los Angeles
- Richard M. Brodsky, Business & Tort Litigation, Detroit
- Katie Brown, Corporate, London
- Caitlin K. Cahow, Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Atlanta & Chicago
- Daniel Chaney, Global Disputes, Perth
- Zhaoxia Chen, Corporate, Düsseldorf
- Benjamin Chouka, Corporate, Irvine
- Diana Y. Defino, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Pittsburgh
- Kyle A. Diamantas, Health Care & Life Sciences, Miami & Washington
- Benjamin L. Ellison, Business & Tort Litigation, Minneapolis
- David J. Feder, Issues & Appeals, Los Angeles
- James Fidler, Global Disputes, London & Singapore
- Brian R. Grady, Corporate, Cleveland
- Kenneth M. Grose, Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
- Brian K. Grube, Antitrust & Competition Law, Cleveland
- Jonathan D. Guynn, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
- Christopher A. Hall, Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago
- Odeshoo Hasdoo, Antitrust & Competition Law, Chicago
- Lillian He, Global Disputes, Shanghai
- Deborah R. Huerta, Real Estate, Chicago
- Yury Kalish, Intellectual Property, Washington
- Anne Kerneur, Corporate, Paris
- Michael W. Kobb, Financial Markets, New York
- Dustin M. Koenig, Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
- Guillermo E. Larrea, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, Mexico City
- Enrique A. Lemus, Labor & Employment, Dallas
- Brinton Lucas, Issues & Appeals, Washington
- Mohamed Mahjoubi, Energy, Dubai
- Aaron S. Markel, Labor & Employment, Detroit
- John J. Nogueras, Financial Markets, New York
- Giuseppina Pagano, Financial Markets, Milan
- Claire Pauly, Global Disputes, Paris
- Flavia Poujade, Real Estate, Paris
- Blanca Puyol Martínez-Ferrando, Corporate, Madrid
- Justin T. Roland, Corporate, New York
- Matthew Rubenstein, Issues & Appeals, Minneapolis
- Jason P. Samblanet, Financial Markets, Cleveland
- Natalia Sauszyn, Financial Markets, Paris
- Emily Brandes Sawers, Corporate, Minneapolis
- James R. Saywell, Issues & Appeals, Cleveland
- David Schindelheim, Corporate, Cleveland
- Krunal P. Shah, Financial Markets, Atlanta
- Thomas L. Short, Financial Markets, Atlanta
- Brian W. Sullivan, Financial Markets, Pittsburgh
- Joseph C. Van Asten, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
- Geoffroy van de Walle, Antitrust & Competition Law, Brussels
- Caroline O. Van Wagoner, Business & Tort Litigation, San Diego
- L. Matthew Waterhouse, Tax, New York
- Robert A. Watts, Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Atlanta
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
