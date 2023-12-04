Powered by Its Industry-Leading Comprehensive Multi-Omic Database, Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

In collaboration with leading cancer centers, research results to be presented from four studies across a breadth of breast tumor types and genomic alterations demonstrating Caris' impact on precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, today announced that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present findings at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) that illustrate the potential impact of molecular profiling on the treatment of breast cancer. The findings demonstrate the power of Caris' comprehensive clinico-genomic database that enables novel insights into cancer that could have profound effects on a patient's diagnosis, prognosis, care plan, and response to treatment. SABCS is being held December 5-9, 2023 (Booth #1433) in San Antonio, Texas.

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

The research findings demonstrate the power of Caris' comprehensive clinico-genomic database

"The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium continues to be the premiere conference for breast cancer research," said George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Caris. "As part of our continuing commitment to the breast cancer community, Caris is proud to share important clinical/translational research created with our academic partners on important breast cancer questions."

Presentations and posters from Caris include:

5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday , December 7 in the Stars at Night Ballroom 1-2. Dr. Radovich will deliver a presentation on "Emerging approaches to targeting pathways using precision medicine in breast cancer" from 3:10 – 3:40 p.m. before participating in a panel discussion from 4:40 – 5:00 p.m.



"Precision oncology in breast cancer is rapidly evolving with the recent approval of several targeted therapies that rely on the detection of molecular biomarkers to inform selection. On the horizon are novel genomic and AI based approaches that will further shape the future treatment of this disease," said Dr. Radovich. "This education session at SABCS will highlight advances in new drug modalities and targetable pathways; liquid biopsies and clonal hematopoiesis; emerging evidence on treatment resistance; and the forefront of AI-enabled digital pathology for biomarker detection."



Milan Radovich , PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris, will participate in a Concurrent Educational Session entitled "Genomics for Clinical Research and Cancer Care" from 3:10 –, December 7 in the Stars at Night Ballroom 1-2. Dr. Radovich will deliver a presentation on "Emerging approaches to targeting pathways using precision medicine in breast cancer" from 3:10 –before participating in a panel discussion from 4:40 –"Precision oncology in breast cancer is rapidly evolving with the recent approval of several targeted therapies that rely on the detection of molecular biomarkers to inform selection. On the horizon are novel genomic and AI based approaches that will further shape the future treatment of this disease," said Dr. Radovich. "This education session at SABCS will highlight advances in new drug modalities and targetable pathways; liquid biopsies and clonal hematopoiesis; emerging evidence on treatment resistance; and the forefront of AI-enabled digital pathology for biomarker detection."

Thursday, December 7 , from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. CT in the Stars at Night Ballroom 3-4. The spotlight poster is titled "Molecular and Immunological Landscape of Sex-Based Differences in Breast Cancer: A Distinct Disease in Men" (Presentation #PS13-09). The study was performed in collaboration with Brown University , as well as others including the Mayo Clinic. A Caris study will be featured in the Concurrent Poster Spotlight Sessions Block 5 in the "PS13 Special Populations: Pregnancy, Male and Geriatric Patients" section on, from 5:30 –in the Stars at Night Ballroom 3-4. The spotlight poster is titled "Molecular and Immunological Landscape of Sex-Based Differences in Breast Cancer: A Distinct Disease in Men" (Presentation #PS13-09). The study was performed in collaboration with Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) members Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Legorreta Cancer Center at, as well as others including the Mayo Clinic.

In the featured study, the molecular and immunological landscapes of male and female breast cancer were investigated across 10,728 breast cancer samples (male, n=137; female, n=10,591) using Caris' Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology. The results of this analysis indicate that male breast cancer has differential molecular and immune features compared to female breast cancer. A better understanding of these sex-based differences may help inform disease outcomes, provide a rationale for tailored therapeutic approaches, and guide the design of future treatments.

"The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ continues its contribution to advancing breast cancer research by presenting novel findings on the molecular and immunological features of male breast cancer at this year's SABCS," said Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, Chairman of the POA. "By leveraging Caris' expansive real-world clinico-genomic database, our partner academic institutions are able to uncover new insights into the underpinnings of breast cancer biology leading to better therapeutic interventions."

The POA includes 90 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 42 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

Additional Presentations Reveal Potential Impact of Comprehensive Molecular Profiling

Caris will present additional data from studies demonstrating the critical role of precision medicine and molecular profiling in the treatment of breast cancer. All presentations will be made available online through Caris' website beginning December 7.

Comprehensive Molecular and Immunological Characterization of Invasive Ductal Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (Presentation Number: PO4-24-01)

This investigation of the molecular and immune signatures of invasive ductal (ID) triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) aimed to improve understanding of TNBC biology to facilitate future identification of novel targets for treatment of this heterogenous disease. The results of this retrospective study of more than 13,000 breast cancer samples indicate that ID TNBC is associated with a distinct mutational and immunological profile compared to ID non-TNBC. ID TNBC is also associated with worse overall survival compared to ID non-TNBC. However, ID TNBC patients have improved survival post-pembrolizumab treatment.

Comprehensive Characterization of BCL2 Family Genes in Metaplastic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (Presentation Number: PO4-24-02)

This study aimed to investigate the expression of BCL2 family genes in metastatic TNBC. Results of this molecular profiling study suggest a strong association between higher expression of PMAIP1 and worse patient survival in this cancer. This association may potentially be attributable to higher immune checkpoint and stem cell-related gene expression, in addition to higher frequency of PD-L1 positivity in PMAIP1-High tumors. Further investigation is needed to prospectively validate PMAIP1 as a potential prognostic biomarker candidate in metaplastic TNBC.

Genomic Landscape of Malignant Phyllodes Tumors Identifies Subsets for Targeted Therapy (Presentation Number: PO4-24-08)

Phyllodes tumors are rare tumors of the breast, a subset of which have considerable malignant potential. This study aimed to identify targetable alterations and enhance understanding of the mutational profiles of malignant phyllodes tumors (MPTs) to potentially enhance treatment options. NGS identified actionable genomic alterations, including an NTRK1 fusion and low HER2 transcriptional expression. These findings highlight the importance of NGS-based profiling, including RNA sequencing, in MPT research to uncover potential targeted treatment options for patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

CorpComm@carisls.com

214.294.5606

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences